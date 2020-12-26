Advertisement

Ski resorts clean up after Christmas Day storm

Hermon Mountain Ski Area preparing for opening day amidst pandemic
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - Mother Nature making it messy for ski resorts after the Christmas day storm that brought heavy rain and record warm temperatures.

Hermon Mountain was scheduled to open for the season Saturday. Instead, they are aiming for Monday at 9 a.m.

Crews were busy at the mountain all last week, making snow. They kept it in huge piles to try and preserve as much as possible once the rain and warmer weather hit Friday.

Saddleback, Sugarloaf and Sunday River all delayed their opening times Saturday morning.

