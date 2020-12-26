Ski resorts clean up after Christmas Day storm

Maine (WABI) - Mother Nature making it messy for ski resorts after the Christmas day storm that brought heavy rain and record warm temperatures.

Hermon Mountain was scheduled to open for the season Saturday. Instead, they are aiming for Monday at 9 a.m.

Crews were busy at the mountain all last week, making snow. They kept it in huge piles to try and preserve as much as possible once the rain and warmer weather hit Friday.

Saddleback, Sugarloaf and Sunday River all delayed their opening times Saturday morning.

Mountain Ops has confirmed that the South Branch and the Royal Tiger trail should be ready by 10:00am or shortly thereafter. Gray Ghost and the Rangeley Quad still need some work but should be ready in a few hours. #thisismymaine#thisismymountain — Saddleback Maine (@SaddlebackMaine) December 26, 2020

The trails that have seen snowmaking held up fairly well, and the groomers are on the hill as we speak making the connections. As you might imagine, they'll need extra time this morning, therefore, we will be opening at 9:30am today. https://t.co/mi5ZdJkAYe — Sugarloaf Mountain (@SugarloafMaine) December 26, 2020

Grab an extra cup of coffee because we're on a delayed start. All scheduled lifts will open at 9AM: https://t.co/GCHkxERs44 — Sunday River (@sundayriver) December 26, 2020

