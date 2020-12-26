Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will push to our east early this morning. Upper level energy will cross the state today keeping us under mostly cloudy skies for much of the day and giving us a chance for some scattered rain and snow showers especially over eastern parts of the state. Colder air will be moving into the state as the day progresses causing temperatures to fall throughout the day. High temperatures will occur early this morning then fall to the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. Skies will clear out tonight and a secondary cold front will cross the state ushering even colder weather into the region for the day tomorrow.

High pressure will build into the area Sunday giving us a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Low pressure passing to our north and west on Monday will give us a chance for some rain and snow showers mainly during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s. High pressure will build in for midweek giving us sunshine and chilly weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers mainly over eastern areas. Snow accumulation of a coating to 1″ possible. Breaks of sunshine developing this afternoon. Temperatures fallings to the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows between 17°-27°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 26°-36°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s, warmest along the coast.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and cold. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

