Miserable Movie Marathon Begins in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Sometimes you just want to unwind after a tough day with a “so bad it’s good” classic.

For Patrick Myers, executive director of the Center Theatre, he’s unwinding after a tough year with thirteen of them...in a row.

Starting 9 AM in the morning, Myers will be embarking on the Miserable Movie Marathon, where he will watch movies handpicked by donors, ranging from well-known stinkers like Cats and Howard the Duck to more obscure picks like Fateful Findings and Birdemic: Shock and Terror, over the course of twenty-four hours.

Proceeds for the marathon went towards the theatre, with the entire event being livestreamed for viewers to suffer alongside Myers.

Myers says that it felt like a fitting way to cap off a chaotic year.

”Well, you know, it’s been a pretty miserable year and we were talking about a fundraising event for the end of the year at the theatre. Why not close out an awful year with 24 hours of awful movies? It just seemed to work out well together.”

To see the schedule of movies and to make a donation, you can go to the theatre’s website.

That’s http://www.centertheatre.org/

