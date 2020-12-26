Maine State Prisoner dies, cause of death was not COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate at the Maine State Prison in Warren has died.

At approximately 11:00 am on Friday, 48-year-old George Riddle died.

Riddle’s passing was attended by medical personnel and is not related to COVID-19.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Riddle is originally from Sanford.

He was sentenced in 2017 on Burglary and Robbery charges.

He was scheduled for release in 2025.

