Maine home sales continue to boom amid pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

For the year, home sales in Maine are up 7.9% compared to the same time period in 2019.

That comes as a shocking development, because last year was the best year for home sales in Maine history.

Renee Hudgens are her daughter Kortnie Mullins are a real estate team at Realty of Maine, and have seen the uptick in sales first hand.

They, like many other Maine realtors, are in the midst of one of their best years as real estate agents.

“It’s one of the best times you can sell, and that’s what we’re telling all of our clients is if you’re thinking about it, do it, because you could get the most possibly you could for your house at this point,” said Hudgens.

“We’ve had a lack of homes on the market all year long, and the pandemic only added to that, so we’re finding that home prices are still going very strong, almost 19% over last year price points have increased,” she added.

Nearly 2,000 single-family homes were sold in the state in November, up 31% from that time last year.

The median price for those homes was $270,000, up 20% from a year ago.

“One third of all the sales in November in the state of Maine were from out-of-stater’s, so you have a lot of people to look at your house, whether it’s in state or out of state folks,” says Hudgens.

The number of out-of-state buyers is compared to a quarter of sales in November 2019.

Like most things, when the pandemic started, realtors, buyers and sellers alike were unsure how the market would play out.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but we’ve had a fantastic year. Realty of Maine as a whole just had a record breaking November and a record breaking October. I think overall they’re going to be way up over last year as well as all the other companies around here, the busy agents are super busy,” added Hudgens.

“As real estate agents, we’re used to going with the flow of things, so right when everything happened, we prepared for the worst, but we were able to adjust with our technology, doing a lot of virtual showings, we’ve learned how to do offers via Zoom, everything we can do right at home too,” said Mullins.

So if you are looking to buy, or sell, the time is now.

“We as real estate agents know right when a home comes on the market, we can notify our clients right away so if they’re looking we can get them in there, a lot of times we have to get them in there within 48-hours. You have to have a real estate agent that’s dedicated to doing that,” Mullins added.

