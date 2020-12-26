Flooding in Augusta keeps downtown street closed Saturday
Public works crews monitoring river levels
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain from Christmas Day keeping parts of downtown Augusta closed due to flooding.
These photos were posted on the Augusta Police Department’s Facebook page.
Rising river levels results in water spilling into the Front Street parking lot in Augusta.
The north end remains closed as public works crews waited for the river to return back to normal levels.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.