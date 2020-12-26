Flooding in Augusta keeps downtown street closed Saturday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain from Christmas Day keeping parts of downtown Augusta closed due to flooding.

Front Street in Augusta flooded after rising river levels from the Christmas Day storm spilled over. (Augusta Maine Police)

These photos were posted on the Augusta Police Department’s Facebook page.

Rising river levels results in water spilling into the Front Street parking lot in Augusta.

Augusta Public Works crews keeping the north end of Front Street closed until river returns to normal levels (Augusta Maine Police)

The north end remains closed as public works crews waited for the river to return back to normal levels.

