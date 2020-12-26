Advertisement

Dysart’s donating a portion of chicken pot pie sales to summer camp for those with disabilities

$5 from every 9-inch chicken pot pie sold through the end of the year will go to The Pine Tree Camp in Rome.
Chicken Pot Pie fundraiser for Pine Tree Camp
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

A slice of proceeds from one of Dysart’s famous menu items is going to a summer camp for people with disabilities.

You’ve likely heard about their famous chicken pot pie baked in a buttery, flakey crust.

Dysart’s says the summer camp and their mission has always been near and dear to the hearts of all their employees.

”We have a very personal connection, one of the ladies that works up stairs, Amy, her son Bradley has been going to the Pine Tree Camp for years, so we’ve always enjoyed giving back to them,” said Jordan Dysart, one of Dysart’s owners.

The $13 pie can be ordered to take home and heated, or can be picked up warm with a 2-hour notice at both the Bangor and Hermon restaurant locations.

