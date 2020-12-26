Clearing Skies & Colder Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front approaches the state tonight and eventually passes the region overnight. It will be a dry cold front with clearing skies. It will be colder with lows falling back to the teens to mid 20s.

This front will be to our south for the day tomorrow. We’re looking at sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs will generally top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A tricky system will move to our north west on Monday. At this point, it looks much weaker than this past storm. A warm front will likely pass the state with rain showers for most of the region, some snow and mix possible north later in the day and at night. This does not look like a high impact storm. A cold front then passes and Tuesday looks mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. High pressure builds back in on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s to lower 30s. Another storm approaches the state on Thursday. This may bring the region some rain, snow and/or mix. Right now, it looks the be primarily rain for the southern parts of the state with some snow and mix possible north. We will fine-tune this forecast over the next couple days.

Tonight: Clearing skies and colder. Lows will drop back to the teens to mid 20s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies, rain or snow showers possible late in the day and at night. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: A rain or snow shower possible early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy skies with some rain or snow possible at night. Highs will run in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.