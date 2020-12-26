Advertisement

Bangor School Department confirms at least one COVID-19 case at Mary Snow School

Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Schools have confirmed at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Mary Snow School.

Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg made the announcement to parents earlier today.

All of those who may have been potentially exposed have been notified.

The school district encourages parents to email your child’s principal with any further questions or concerns.

