Bangor School Department confirms at least one COVID-19 case at Mary Snow School

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Public Schools have confirmed at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Mary Snow School.

Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg made the announcement to parents earlier today.

All of those who may have been potentially exposed have been notified.

The school district encourages parents to email your child’s principal with any further questions or concerns.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.