Wet, Windy & Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A slow-moving cold front will approach the state today and cross through the state during the night tonight. Strong, southerly flow ahead of the front is ushering lots of moisture into the state along with very mild air. We will see periods of rain today and possibly even a few thunderstorms. The steadiest, heaviest rain will fall this afternoon through the night tonight for most locales. Rain will be heavy at times throughout the day with rainfall totals between 1″-3″ expect by late tonight. The mild air moving into the region will push temperatures into the 50s statewide today with a few spots nearing 60°. Record high temperatures are likely... matter of fact... the record high in Bangor has already been broken. Today will go down as the warmest Christmas on record for many locations. Here’s a look at the current high temperature records for Christmas Day:

Caribou: 48° set in 2014

Houlton: 53° set in 2014

Millinocket: 53° set in 2015

Bangor: 54° set in 2015

These mild temperatures will result in a lot of melting so the combination of melting and the heavy rainfall could result in some minor flooding issues with area rivers and streams, poor drainage areas, etc.

The other concern is the gusty, southerly wind expected. The south wind will average 20-30 MPH throughout the day with gusts up to 40-50 possible inland and 50-60 MPH for areas closer to the coast and even up to 65 MPH possible along the immediate coast and outer islands. These gusts will give us a good chance for power outages for our Christmas Day as well.

Quieter weather is expected on the backside of the cold front Saturday. We may see a few rain and snow showers Saturday morning mainly over eastern areas otherwise expect a drier day with mostly cloudy skies and some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. It will be noticeably colder with highs in the 30s to around 40°. High pressure will build into the area Sunday giving us a sunny day with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Low pressure passing to our north and west on Monday will give us a chance for some rain and snow showers mainly Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Breezy and colder weather moves in for Tuesday.

Today: Periods of rain, heavy at times. A thunderstorm possible. Windy and mild. Highs between 52°-59°. South wind 20-30 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible inland and 50-65 MPH possible closer to the coast.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Rain will taper off late. Lows between 31°-41°. South/southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Saturday: Morning rain/snow showers possible mainly over eastern areas then mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun possible during the afternoon. Colder with highs in the 30s to around 40°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and cold. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

