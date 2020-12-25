Advertisement

Volunteers in Augusta provide meals on Christmas

Meals prepped by volunteers
Meals prepped by volunteers(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Christmas meals for those in need were distributed this morning in Augusta.

”Over a hundred pounds of potato. 24 turkeys, six cases of peas, six cases of carrots.” Volunteer head cook Keith Priest rattled off the impressive quantity of donated food they were preparing.

Volunteers efficiently prepared meals Christmas morning at the South Parish Congregational Church in Augusta. The event is a decades old tradition.

“This year’s a lot different.” said Priest. “Normally this room you see here is full of tables with 130 people sitting down, eating.”

Instead 240 meals were sent out for delivery, with another 260 available to anyone for curbside pickup.

“The hardest part is seeing the kids that come that don’t have a meal. That pulls at your heartstrings a little bit.”

Many volunteers, like brothers Jacob and Hunter Proul, wouldn’t miss the chance to help out.

“I don’t remember a time that we didn’t do this.” said Jacob. “We’ve been coming to this church or what used to be called Prince of Peace we would always go and help serve meals.”

“It’s nice to focus on helping other people.” added Hunter.

The brothers loaded boxes of food into the waiting vehicle of Joanie and Paul Rhoda, ready to deliver the meals.

“We started in 1994 doing it.” said Joanie. And I think we’ve done it every year since then.”

“Yeah we have!” chimed Paul.

They say helping out by delivering meals to those in need provides balance to the tradition of exchanging gifts with family.

“We really needed to do something for others and this just fits the bill perfectly.” said Joanie.

“Christmas is about giving.” said Jacob. “Not really about receiving. So it gives a good feeling and a good start to the day especially to get you off on the right foot knowing you helped a lot of people.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
740 recorded new COVID-19 cases in Maine, 6 new deaths
Nicole Lever in her first grade classroom at Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon. Lever was one...
Hermon teacher wins big in Dunkin’ sweepstakes
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
Sheldon Cary did two different gaming live streams- of 30 and 24 straight hours- and raised...
Professional gamer raises thousands for Bangor’s homeless
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day
Rain Showers & Gusty Winds Develop Tonight

Latest News

Rain, Heavy At Times With A Diminishing Wind Tonight
Rain, Heavy At Times With A Diminishing Wind Tonight
St. Peter's Catholic Church in Manset was one of just a handful of churches holding in-person...
Reasons for Christmas church service haven’t changed, even if the service has
Power crews respond to thousands of outages on Christmas.
Power crews respond to thousands of outages on Christmas Day
Brayson Dunton in his very own fire engine which he received as his Wish.
TV5 2020 Favorites: Wish granted! 11-year-old given Fire Engine #1