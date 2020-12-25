TV5 2020 Favorites: Wish granted! 11-year-old given Fire Engine #1

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -2020 has been a tough year so we’re taking some time to look back at our favorite stories from the year that made things feel a little brighter.

In May Spencer Roberts brought us the story of Brayson Dunton’s Make-A-Wish day in Dover-Foxcroft.

Stick around for an update at the end of the story!

11-year-old Brayson Dunton has always looked up to firefighters. So when the Make-A-Wish foundation surprised him with a huge lineup of fire trucks and emergency vehicles, he was overjoyed.

Brayson is an honorary member of both the Newport and Dover-Foxcroft departments and has a passion for helping others.

“This is something that a kid his age and what he’s been through, dreams of. And I can’t say enough about the Make-A-Wish Foundation.” says Dover-Foxcroft Fire Chief Joe Guyotte.

Kate Vickary, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Maine says the day was really special. “Having all of the community that’s come out to support Brayson even from a distance and to be part of this wish its really really important.”

Brayson finished treatment for a brain tumor about a year ago and used his Wish to ask for a firefighter-themed golf cart.

“I’ve known Brayson for a long time,” said Lt. Brian Gaudet of Dover-Foxcroft FD. “I don’t know if you can put it into words to describe how it feels to be a part of something like this to give something so special to Brayson.”

His grandfather drove him around in the custom cart, donated by Five Star Golf Carts.

“A bonefied firefighter with his own vehicle.” said Vickary.

The cart is officially Dover-Foxcroft’s Engine number one.

“They’ll never be another number one, he’s got it.” said Chief Guyotte.

Brayson’s mother tells us that the golf cart is his prized possession.

He’s only just started sharing it with his sisters and letting it get dirty on the trails around their house.

He was on the honor roll last quarter and he’s still cancer-free.

