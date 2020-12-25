Turner woman honors Mainers who have died with COVID-19

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (WABI) - A Turner woman is honoring Mainers who have died from COVID-19.

Marilyn Davis started making ornaments in August for every Mainer lost to the coronavirus.

She places them on the memorial tree at the Bowdoinham Church of the Nazarene every Sunday.

Each ornament is numbered and lists the date and county of each person.

Ornaments on the memorial tree honor Mainers who died from COVID-19. (Laura Rink)

”I think about this person and I measure the little ribbon on my bible that goes on each one. I wanted everybody to really stop and think about the fact that this was a mother, a father, a grandparent, a brother, a sister and that they are truly valued people by each one of us, they’re individuals they’ve been loved very much by someone,” said Davis.

Marilyn says the greatest gift we can give right now is to protect each other and look out for one another.

