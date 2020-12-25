Time to think about safely disposing of your Christmas tree

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -With presents unwrapped Christmas trees will start coming down soon in many homes.

If you decided to use a real tree, be aware it doesn’t take long for them to dry out and become a fire hazard.

Don’t put it on your porch or lean it up against your house.

It’s best to dispose of it quickly and safely.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau warns people to be cautious and make a plan to dispose of your tree.

”Christmas trees dry out you want to keep those away from your house you can check with your local public works department or transfer station usually they have a place where you can get rid of your Christmas tree there.”

As long as your tree isn’t posing a fire hazard though, there’s no harm in keeping it up just a little bit longer.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.