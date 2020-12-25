Reasons for Christmas church service haven’t changed, even if the service has

MANSET, Maine (WABI) - The pandemic has changed the way people attend church services this year, so what did that mean for church-goers who typically attend Christmas morning mass?

Parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Manset were in church Christmas morning, just like they are every year.

“It’s special,” said Southwest Harbor resident Jim Geary. “It’s obviously the highpoint for the Christmas season for the Catholic church, for the Christian faith. It’s important for us to be together to celebrate the birth of Jesus.”

But the pandemic has made everything different in 2020. Even Christmas morning mass.

“We’re fairly spread out,” said Louise Soucy, alos od Southwest Harbor. “It’s not like going to church before the pandemic.”

Normally a church service on Christmas morning isn’t a news story, but of course this year is different. Many people didn’t get the opportunity to attend church in-person this morning, and had to do so virtually.”

“The virtual church is just not the same as being in person,” said Soucy. “We’re very fortunate, and we know many other people cannot celebrate in person this year, and I have friends of other faiths, and they haven’t even celebrated at all, virtually or in person.”

Ultimately, Christmas is still a day of worship for the faithful. It might be the one thing that isn’t different about the holidays this year.

“I think many people still celebrate in their own way,” Geary said. “So I think we all have made the best of what we can do.”

