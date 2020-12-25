Advertisement

Reasons for Christmas church service haven’t changed, even if the service has

St. Peter's Catholic Church in Manset was one of just a handful of churches holding in-person...
St. Peter's Catholic Church in Manset was one of just a handful of churches holding in-person worship Christmas day.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSET, Maine (WABI) - The pandemic has changed the way people attend church services this year, so what did that mean for church-goers who typically attend Christmas morning mass?

Parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Manset were in church Christmas morning, just like they are every year.

“It’s special,” said Southwest Harbor resident Jim Geary. “It’s obviously the highpoint for the Christmas season for the Catholic church, for the Christian faith. It’s important for us to be together to celebrate the birth of Jesus.”

But the pandemic has made everything different in 2020. Even Christmas morning mass.

“We’re fairly spread out,” said Louise Soucy, alos od Southwest Harbor.  “It’s not like going to church before the pandemic.”

Normally a church service on Christmas morning isn’t a news story, but of course this year is different. Many people didn’t get the opportunity to attend church in-person this morning, and had to do so virtually.”

“The virtual church is just not the same as being in person,” said Soucy. “We’re very fortunate, and we know many other people cannot celebrate in person this year, and I have friends of other faiths, and they haven’t even celebrated at all, virtually or in person.”

Ultimately, Christmas is still a day of worship for the faithful. It might be the one thing that isn’t different about the holidays this year.

“I think many people still celebrate in their own way,” Geary said. “So I think we all have made the best of what we can do.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
740 recorded new COVID-19 cases in Maine, 6 new deaths
Nicole Lever in her first grade classroom at Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon. Lever was one...
Hermon teacher wins big in Dunkin’ sweepstakes
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
Sheldon Cary did two different gaming live streams- of 30 and 24 straight hours- and raised...
Professional gamer raises thousands for Bangor’s homeless
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day
Rain Showers & Gusty Winds Develop Tonight

Latest News

Rain, Heavy At Times With A Diminishing Wind Tonight
Rain, Heavy At Times With A Diminishing Wind Tonight
Power crews respond to thousands of outages on Christmas.
Power crews respond to thousands of outages on Christmas Day
CEO Bill Paulus stands beside specialized filtration equipment
Cerahelix moves headquarters to Bangor
Miserable movie marathon
Curtains up on Miserable Movie Marathon fundraiser Saturday morning