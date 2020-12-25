Rain, Heavy At Times Tonight With A Diminishing Wind

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong area of low pressure is now moving into Southern Quebec. This storm is responsible for the rain and wind we have seen across the state today. It will continue to move to the north throughout the night and eventually a cold front will get dragged through the state. As of the early evening hours, the heaviest rain has yet to move through the state. We’re looking at periods of heavy rain throughout the evening into tonight as well. The winds slowly begin to diminish throughout the evening hours. As this storm pulls away tomorrow morning, it may end as a few rain or snow showers, mainly in the eastern half of the state throughout the morning and early afternoon. Lows will fall back to the 30s across the state.

A secondary cold front will approach the state tomorrow and some sunshine is possible for the afternoon, as mentioned though there is the chance for a few rain or snow showers, especially east. Temperatures will run in the mid 30s to lower 40s during the morning, but slowly drop into the 20s by the evening. This weak cold front passes Saturday night and lots of sunshine is expected Sunday. It will be colder, highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A tricky system will move to our north west on Monday. At this point, it looks much weaker than this past storm. A warm front will likely pass the state with rain showers for most of the region, some snow and mix possible north later in the day and at night. We will monitor this system closely but it does not look like a high impact storm. A cold front then passes and Tuesday looks mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. High pressure builds back in on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s to lower 30s.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times and windy early. Winds will diminish throughout the evening and night. Lows will drop back to the 30s and lower 40s. Winds S/SE at 10-20 mph with gusts 30-45 mph early.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies with a few rain or snow showers possible. Colder, highs will top out in the 30s. Winds south/southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies, rain or snow showers possible late in the day and at night. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: A rain or snow shower possible early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies, highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

