Advertisement

President-elect Biden wishes ‘happiness and health’ to all in Christmas message

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning, wishing all Americans “peace, joy, health and happiness this season.”

Joe Biden acknowledged that it has been “a very difficult year” for many people and urged Americans to care for one another.

“We’re reminded we’re on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike,” he said.

Jill Biden expressed sympathy for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones this holiday season.

She also thanked frontline and essential workers for their work during the pandemic, and researchers and scientists for their efforts in finding a vaccine.

The Bidens said they have limited their family holiday celebration and urged Americans to do the same.

They expressed hope that next holiday season Americans will be able to reunite and celebrate with a newfound appreciation.

“Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won’t be forever and brighter days are coming soon,” Jill Biden said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
740 recorded new COVID-19 cases in Maine, 6 new deaths
Nicole Lever in her first grade classroom at Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon. Lever was one...
Hermon teacher wins big in Dunkin’ sweepstakes
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
Sheldon Cary did two different gaming live streams- of 30 and 24 straight hours- and raised...
Professional gamer raises thousands for Bangor’s homeless
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day
Rain Showers & Gusty Winds Develop Tonight

Latest News

An explosion in Nashville is believed to be an intentional act, police say. Note: it's not...
Police: Suspicious blast wounds 3 in Nashville on Christmas
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning wishing...
Joe and Jill Biden release Christmas message
Police shoot and kill a gunman who opened fire on a crowd; one other person was killed and...
Philadelphia police: Officers shoot, kill man who shot 2 teens, killing 1
Nashville police: "We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act." (Source: CNN)
Nashville police believe explosion was 'intentional'