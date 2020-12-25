Power crews respond to thousands of outages on Christmas Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power crews had their hands full on Christmas with the third major wind storm of the month.

“The continued wind is making things tricky. We have been able to restore power to thousands of affected customers,” said Judy Long of Versant Power.

Parts of the state saw wind speeds of more than 50 mph.

Officials are working hard to communicate with customers, restore power, and keep the public safe.

“Our first priority in these situations is addressing downed lines and public safety issues,” said Long.

Power companies also realize outages on a holiday have an increased urgency.

“You know this has been a hard year. And we know people are working from home, kids are schooling from home, and power is so important. So when it comes to a holiday, when everyone wants to take a breath, and then lose power for something like that? You know that really tests people’s patience,” said Catherine Hartnett, from Central Maine Power.

If you do still have power authorities are recommending that you take advantage.

“If you have electricity now, it’s a great idea to prepare. So make sure you have some water, some food that may be easy to prepare without electricity. Charge up those electrical devices,” said Long.

“We’re addressing things very quickly as they happen. But they’re happening all across the state and not in one big period of time,” said Hartnett.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.