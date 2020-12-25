Maine’s senators seek to boost small food processors

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators are behind a proposed law change that seeks to level the playing field for small food processors.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the Strengthening Local Processing Act would give small food processors more access to food safety planning information, allow more meat products to be sold across state lines and provide federal money for training, education and technical assistance.

Collins says the changes are especially important because of disruptions to supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

