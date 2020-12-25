Advertisement

Maine’s senators seek to boost small food processors

Sen. Collins says the changes are especially important because of disruptions to supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic
(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators are behind a proposed law change that seeks to level the playing field for small food processors.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the Strengthening Local Processing Act would give small food processors more access to food safety planning information, allow more meat products to be sold across state lines and provide federal money for training, education and technical assistance.

Collins says the changes are especially important because of disruptions to supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
740 recorded new COVID-19 cases in Maine, 6 new deaths
Nicole Lever in her first grade classroom at Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon. Lever was one...
Hermon teacher wins big in Dunkin’ sweepstakes
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
Sheldon Cary did two different gaming live streams- of 30 and 24 straight hours- and raised...
Professional gamer raises thousands for Bangor’s homeless
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day
Rain Showers & Gusty Winds Develop Tonight

Latest News

Consumers still want to get outdoors as temperatures plunge
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
Maine CDC building closes after confirmed case of COVID-19
Limited Maine CDC coronavirus data due to holiday
Many people are without power across the state due to high winds.
Strong winds leaving many Mainers in the dark on Christmas day