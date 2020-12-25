Advertisement

Local businesses donate $10,000 after Guilford family of 9 loses home in fire

A house fire in Guilford Tuesday left a family of nine homeless.
It happened on Glass Hill Road.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A house fire in Guilford Tuesday left a family of nine homeless.

According to Guilford’s fire chief, it started in the chimney on the second floor but spread throughout the home before firefighters arrived.

A family member set up a go fund me page that has raised almost $60,000.

Several Maine businesses have already contributed.

Dirigo Solar Company was one of three that donated $10,000 yesterday after hearing the story.

”You hear of something like that, especially this time of year, but just whenever something like that happens you don’t really think too much and you just want to act. When something like this happens, everyone coming together, it just speaks to this community that’s here in Maine,” said Co-founder of Dirigo Solar Nick Mazuroski.

The GoFundMe link with a list of needs for the family can be found here.

