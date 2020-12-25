Limited Maine CDC coronavirus data due to holiday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Daily coronavirus case counts may not be available for the next few days.

This is the message posted on the Maine CDC’s website- Due to the holiday, some data updates will not be available between Friday, December 25th and Sunday, December 27th.

WABI will provide updates on our social media pages and newscasts with information that is provided to us during this time.

