Limited Maine CDC coronavirus data due to holiday

Next full report expected on Monday, December 28th
Maine CDC building closes after confirmed case of COVID-19
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Daily coronavirus case counts may not be available for the next few days.

This is the message posted on the Maine CDC’s website- Due to the holiday, some data updates will not be available between Friday, December 25th and Sunday, December 27th.

WABI will provide updates on our social media pages and newscasts with information that is provided to us during this time.

