Holiday light display making Orono Trail glow

There are around 38,000 lights to look at.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A holiday lights display is making part of the Stillwater River Trail in Orono glow.

The walkthrough experience is called the Stillwater River Trail of Lights.

There are around 38,000 lights to look at.

It took two weeks to get the display up and running.

An organizer tells TV5 they wanted to come up with something fun and family-friendly because COVID-19 has canceled many events.

They’ve also had some sponsors, like Keith Manaker.

Co-owner of Harvest Moon Deli, Tacorita, Keith Manaker, said, “I am looking forward to seeing what we can do next year to even do it even bigger and better. I think there is a method to the madness when it comes to lights and it will be fun to like zero in on that and make it better every year.”

Next year’s goal is to have 100,000 lights.

Organizers tell us there’s a donation box right near the Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library.

They say donations collected will go towards next year’s effort.

Parking is available at Browns Beach on Bennoch Road in Orono.

Organizers suggest you wear snow boots and bundle up.

They also ask you to wear a mask and keep your distance from others.

This display is up until January 1st.

To learn more about the display, click here.

