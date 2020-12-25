Governor Mills joins other New England governors to warn of virus threat over holidays
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Governor Mills joining three other New England governors in offering a Christmas Day greeting as well as a plea.
Janet Mills joined Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Phil Scott of Vermont in recording a message posted on social media last night.
They talked about the coronavirus and how it doesn’t care who you are, where you’re from, whether you’re young or old, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican.
Governor Mills giving this Christmas Day message to Mainers and others across New England.
All four repeating on the social media video to “Mask up, and Happy Holidays.”
