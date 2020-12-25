Advertisement

Consumers still want to get outdoors as temperatures plunge

L.L. Bean, for example, says sales of snowshoes are up 358%
(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Over the summer, shoppers snapped up boats, bicycles and outdoor furniture during the pandemic.

With the changing of the season, they’re snapping up snowshoes, winter boots and coats, showing they’re still determined to get outside.

Analysts say many retailers have suffered during the pandemic, but outdoors gear and comfort clothing have been a hit, giving a boost to beleaguered retail sector.

Retail analysts say the trend is helping some retailers salvage what would’ve been an even tougher year during a pandemic.

