Cerahelix moves headquarters to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A company that manufactures specialized filtration technology has outgrown its space in Orono and has moved their operations to Bangor.

Cerahelix moved into the Bangor Innovation Center which has space for research, administration, and a specialized clean room for manufacturing.

The company has developed a unique ceramic membrane that takes advantage of the physical properties of DNA to create smooth and uniform pores in a ceramic membrane.

They say it is more efficient and less expensive than competing technologies.

Cerahelix President and CEO Bill Paulus says a Fortune 50 company is among their customers, and they plan to market their products globally.

”Somebody who brews beer for example.” said Paulus. “They have high-nutrient wastewater. This would be a much more efficient, less capital intensive way of treating that waste and then discharging the water directly to a municipal sewer system without having to pay fines.”

Steve Bolduc, Bangor’s Economic Development Director, says it’s great to see new companies setting up in the city.

“We hope that it indicates that other research and development companies with bright and new and revolutionary ideas that they can also operate from Bangor as well.”

Paulus expressed gratitude for the support they’ve received from Bangor, Orono, the Maine Venture Fund, and the Maine Technology Institute.

They currently employ 15 people but expect to hire five or ten more engineers and production staff over the next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.