321 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 321 new cases of coronavirus today.

Just for clarification, those numbers are logged by the Maine CDC on the day on which the case was assigned out for investigation.

Due to the holiday the CDC is reporting limited information today.

Another two Mainers died with COVID-19.

Total deaths now stand at 319.

Overall, the total number of cases surpasses 21,000 since the pandemic began.

Of those, more than 18,000 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

According to the Maine CDC, recovery numbers are not up-to-date.

As a result, we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases.

Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

Cumberland saw an increase of over one hundred newly recorded cases.

Penobscot County is reporting 22 additional cases.

Kennebec and Washington County with an additional four cases each, Waldo with three and Hancock has five.

