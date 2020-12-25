Advertisement

321 newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 new deaths

Due to the holiday the CDC is reporting limited information today.
The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 321 new cases of coronavirus today.

Just for clarification, those numbers are logged by the Maine CDC on the day on which the case was assigned out for investigation.

Due to the holiday the CDC is reporting limited information today.

Another two Mainers died with COVID-19.

Total deaths now stand at 319.

Overall, the total number of cases surpasses 21,000 since the pandemic began.

Of those, more than 18,000 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

According to the Maine CDC, recovery numbers are not up-to-date.

As a result, we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases.

Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

Cumberland saw an increase of over one hundred newly recorded cases.

Penobscot County is reporting 22 additional cases.

Kennebec and Washington County with an additional four cases each, Waldo with three and Hancock has five.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
740 recorded new COVID-19 cases in Maine, 6 new deaths
Nicole Lever in her first grade classroom at Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon. Lever was one...
Hermon teacher wins big in Dunkin’ sweepstakes
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
Sheldon Cary did two different gaming live streams- of 30 and 24 straight hours- and raised...
Professional gamer raises thousands for Bangor’s homeless
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day
Rain Showers & Gusty Winds Develop Tonight

Latest News

Maine CDC building closes after confirmed case of COVID-19
Limited Maine CDC coronavirus data due to holiday
Governor Janet Mills
Governor Mills joins other New England governors to warn of virus threat over holidays
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as...
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials fear holiday travel will result in another surge of COVID-19 cases