Sumner Memorial, Spruce Mountain change decision and will now hold winter sports
Plan to follow MPA return to play guidance
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) -Sumner Memorial school board has voted to reinstate winter sports. They had previously canceled them. They will follow Maine Principal’s Association guidelines to hold basketball and cheering.
Spruce Mountain has also decided to reinstate winter sports. The co-op for Jay and Livermore Falls. Team practices are set to resume a week from Monday statewide.
