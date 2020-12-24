Advertisement

Sumner Memorial, Spruce Mountain change decision and will now hold winter sports

Plan to follow MPA return to play guidance
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) -Sumner Memorial school board has voted to reinstate winter sports. They had previously canceled them. They will follow Maine Principal’s Association guidelines to hold basketball and cheering.

Spruce Mountain has also decided to reinstate winter sports. The co-op for Jay and Livermore Falls. Team practices are set to resume a week from Monday statewide.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Maine edges Hartford to sweep series, 15th straight victory ties 4th longest streak in the country
UMaine men’s basketball falls at Boston College
UMaine men’s basketball falls at Boston College
UMaine wins conference opener at Hartford, women’s hoops starts 4-0 for first time since 1986
UMaine wins conference opener at Hartford, women’s hoops starts 4-0 for first time since 1986
Fairfield's Larouche moved to Florida to play high school football this fall
Fairfield’s Larouche moved to Florida to play high school football this fall