Showers & Gusty Winds Tonight, Heavier Rain & Stronger Winds Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure south of Hudson Bay dragged a warm front through the state and is bringing us warmer than average temperatures across the region. Another area of low pressure will move into the Mid-Atlantic tonight and associated with it is a lot of moisture to our south and west. Rain showers will develop tonight, with a steadier rain likely in Western Maine. Heavy rain is not anticipated tonight. The winds will slowly pick up and gust 25-40 mph late.

Christmas morning will feature a steady rain for the western part of the state with showers east. However, this will change during the afternoon and evening. That’s when a bout of heavy rain will move through the state. The heaviest rain falls from around 4pm through the overnight hours into early Saturday. Due to this, flood watches have been posted for much of Central and Western Maine. Expect 1-3″ of rain across the state, lowest totals across the north, highest south and west. Areas that have a snowpack will may see more issues due to clogged storm drains and melting snowpack with temperatures that will run in the 50s for much of the state. The winds will also be a big issue, especially south. High wind warnings are up for all of Downeast, including Bangor and up to Southern Aroostook County. There are wind advisories posted elsewhere. Winds will pick up tonight, they will likely not peak in intensity until Christmas Day. Winds will be sustained 20-35 mph throughout the state Christmas Day, highest winds south. Wind gusts will run 40-50 mph north. Much of Southern Maine, generally Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft south, will see gusts 50-60 mph. Along the immediate coastline, areas may see gusts up to 65 mph during the day tomorrow. This is enough to cause power outages across the region. This storm pulls out of here Friday night into Saturday morning. Colder air filters in behind the storm and rain or snow showers may linger into the day on Saturday. Otherwise, Saturday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s. The sunshine returns Sunday with cooler temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Another weaker system possible early next week, Monday night into Tuesday with some rain and/or snow possible.

Tonight: Cloudy early, rain showers will develop throughout the night, a steadier rain for the western part of the state. Winds will pick up as well, out of the south/southeast at 10-20 mph, gusting 25-40.

Christmas Day: Light to moderate rain early, becoming steadier and heavier late. 1-3″ of rain likely with sustained winds out of the south at 20-35 mph and wind gusts at 45-60 mph, strongest near the coast. Very mild with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies with a few rain or snow showers possible. Colder, highs will top out in the 30s. Winds south/southwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Mainly cloudy skies, rain or snow possible late in the day and at night. Highs will run in the 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Light rain or snow possible. Highs will top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

