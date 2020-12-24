Advertisement

Professional gamer raises thousands for Bangor’s homeless

Sheldon Cary did two different gaming live streams- of 30 and 24 straight hours- and raised...
Sheldon Cary did two different gaming live streams- of 30 and 24 straight hours- and raised more than $4,000, with donations coming from all over the world.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sheldon Cary of Bangor is a professional gamer who teaches other E-sports competitors how to improv on Twitch, the live stream gaming channel.

Last Saturday, he asked his followers for donations to help the homeless, hoping to raise two hundred dollars. He raised more than $1,700 after his normal eight hour stream turned into 30 hours as donations kept rolling in. On Tuesday, he decided to do it again but was more prepared this time.

“This homeless problem in Bangor and in our community, it’s been a thing always,” Cary said. “I had to have a real moment with myself and ask, ‘what have I done?’ And the answer was, frankly, nothing.”

But Cary can’t say that anymore. After his impromptu fundraiser Saturday, his official “Charity Gaming-Stream” started Tuesday, and finished up Wednesday afternoon. All told, it was nearly 60 hours of live-streaming to raise money for the homeless in Bangor.

“I believe the final total was $4,333 before transaction fees.”

An impressive number, after an impressive all-nighter. Even more impressive is where the donations came from. Sheldon has followers from across the globe.

“I just knew that if I push through this, I’ll hit the European viewership, I’ll hit the Asian viewership. You know, Australia. And you could see it in the numbers internationally. People that didn’t even know Bangor, Maine. You can’t help but tear up to think when someone gives a hundred dollars from a different country to a place like Bangor that they don’t even know about. There’s a level of human compassion there that I think resonates with more than just me and the person giving.”

The money will be used to buy blankets, clothes, and other supplies. A Christmas gift from people all over the world for Bangor’s homeless.

”Pain is international,” Cary said. “It’s what links us past and present, and in their communities, they understand what it’s like to see people on the street with nothing.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
MaineHealth has published a holiday video that includes emotional interviews with doctors,...
Front-line health care workers give emotional plea to Mainers before Christmas
Authorities say he did not have a license to grow that many plants.
Illegally cultivated marijuana destroyed by authorities in Vassalboro, man summonsed
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

Latest News

A holiday lights display is making part of the Stillwater River Trail in Orono glow.
Holiday light display making Orono Trail glow
Some of the items that will be going in the winter care bags put together by Health Equity...
Health Equity Alliance putting Winter Care Bags together for those in need
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day