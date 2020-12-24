Advertisement

Northern Light Health officials talks changes to visitation policy

Northern Light Health official reminds public to stay patient on knowing when they’ll be...
Northern Light Health official reminds public to stay patient on knowing when they’ll be vaccinated
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has officially changed it’s visitation policy.

Cutting visiting hours to two hours a day is another effort by the hospital to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, outsiders will only be allowed in between 2 and 4 in the afternoon each day.

Hospital administrators stress this decision was not easy, especially when it comes to people who might come from three or four hours a way to see a friend or loved one.

But they also say it’s necessary to protect healthcare workers, as well as patients.

”I’m a family physician by training, the word family is important to me. I understanding it’s importance in all of us to get well. But at this time we really do need to look beyond ourselves, and sometimes look beyond our own families. And from a safety concern we feel this is the utmost importance for us to do,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

A full list of changes to the visitor policy can be found at northernlighthealth.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Northern Light Health official reminds public to stay patient on knowing when they’ll be...
Northern Light Health official encourages patience while waiting for vaccine’s effect in Maine
Members of Maine’s Congressional delegation responded in opposition to the petition calling for...
Petition about fishing regulations in Mass draws response from Maine
Blaze restaurant in Bangor helping those in need of a meal
Bangor restaurant delivers dinners to help families this Christmas
A Levant business is giving away free Christmas trees to families that need one.
Levant business gives away free Christmas trees to anyone in need