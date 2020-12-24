Northern Light Health officials talks changes to visitation policy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has officially changed it’s visitation policy.

Cutting visiting hours to two hours a day is another effort by the hospital to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, outsiders will only be allowed in between 2 and 4 in the afternoon each day.

Hospital administrators stress this decision was not easy, especially when it comes to people who might come from three or four hours a way to see a friend or loved one.

But they also say it’s necessary to protect healthcare workers, as well as patients.

”I’m a family physician by training, the word family is important to me. I understanding it’s importance in all of us to get well. But at this time we really do need to look beyond ourselves, and sometimes look beyond our own families. And from a safety concern we feel this is the utmost importance for us to do,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

A full list of changes to the visitor policy can be found at northernlighthealth.org.

