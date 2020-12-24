Northern Light Health official encourages patience while waiting for vaccine’s effect in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Now that more Mainers are receiving COVID-19 vaccines, some are wondering when it will make a difference.

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health is asking the public to remain patient.

Although the vaccine will play a vital role in ending the pandemic, it will likely be months until we see a big change.

Meantime, Dr. Jarvis says we must manage the rising cases this winter.

“Many of you might remember in the beginning of November, I said there’s a good chance that by Christmas we would double the number of cases we had seen prior to that time frame. Well, it looks like we’re going to triple that number by Christmas. The best guess is that maybe by June, we will have vaccinated enough people to have made a significant difference,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Dr. Jarvis is also asking folks to limit gatherings for Christmas and hopes to end the year on a positive note.

