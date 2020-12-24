Maine edges Hartford to sweep series, 15th straight victory ties 4th longest streak in the country

HARTFORD, CT (WABI) - UMaine with multiple stops in the final minute is able to edge Hartford 52-49 to sweep their series to open conference play.

A huge defensive stop forced a traveling call up just one point in the final seconds. Dor Saar and Fanny Wadling defended the play. Saar then hit two big free throws before the Hawks missed the game-tying 3 pointer at the horn.

Blanca Millan led the way for the Black Bears with a game-high 22 points. She passed former Stearns player Sigi Koizar for 7th place on UMaine’s all-time career scoring list. Blanca is now at 1,678 points. She also passed UMaine head coach Amy Vachon for 4th place in career steals. Blanca now has 280. Millan was named America East player of the week for the 2nd straight week on Wednesday.

Saar is now ranked 3rd in career assists in the Black Bears all-time career leaderboard. She had 13 points including a late three which gave them the lead for good. Anne Simon had 10 including 5 big points late in the 4th.

Saar passed Amy Vachon on the all-time scoring list on Tuesday. Vachon joked, “I’m glad I didn’t bench her like I told her I would for passing me on the scoring list yesterday.”

Maine has won 15 straight games dating back to last season. The 4th longest winning streak in the country. They are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in America East. They take on New Hampshire next time out. Games are scheduled at UNH on January 2nd and 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.