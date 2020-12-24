Advertisement

Maine CDC clears Santa to travel to the state, urges Mainers not to gather

According to experts, December is on track to be the deadliest month on record since the pandemic began.
(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Santa is cleared to travel in Maine.

This news from the Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah Thursday.

He tweeted out that Maine CDC received a lab report from Mr. Claus showing he tested negative for COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced he gave Santa his doses of the vaccine earlier in the week.

Dr. Shah says data is showing that the vaccine Santa received is working -- “you might say he now has santibodies.”

State officials have urged Mainers not to gather this Christmas.

But they do know it will inevitably happen.

”Try to keep the gathering as small as possible. Try to see if the most vulnerable folks in your family really need to be there or whether you can connect with them in another way. See if you can make the gathering as short of a time as possible. Wear face coverings. There is no shame in wearing a face-covering inside,” said Shah.

According to experts, December is on track to be the deadliest month on record since the pandemic began.

