Levant business gives away free Christmas trees to anyone in need

Levant Landscaping and Construction says they’ve been blessed with community support this year.
A Levant business is giving away free Christmas trees to families that need one.
A Levant business is giving away free Christmas trees to families that need one.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) -A Levant business is giving away free Christmas trees to families that need one.

The owners of Levant Landscaping and Construction sold Christmas trees for the first time this year.

They are inviting anyone who still needs a tree to pick one up at their location on Union Street, no questions asked.

They say they’ve been blessed with community support this year.

They hope this will help others out this Christmas.

”Small local business like us we rely on the community more than they realize. And they’ve been very good to us, they’ve appreciated everything new that we’ve done this year and all the new stuff that we’re trying to do for next year, so you know it’s hand in hand. And everybody needs the help this year especially and anything that we can do to help, you know that’s what we’re here for”

They’re now closed for the day, but they’ll be back out there Thursday morning until four in the afternoon.

