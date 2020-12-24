Hermon teacher wins big in Dunkin’ sweepstakes

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Christmas came early for one Hermon school teacher.

Nicole Lever, a first-grade teacher at Patricia A. Duran School, was chosen as the grand prize winner in the Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers sweepstakes.

Lever was one of two grand prize winners in Maine.

She received $5,000, a new computer, free Dunkin’ coffee for a year, and $10 Dunkin’ gift cards for her students.

Dunkin’ also gave the school $5,000.

Now, Lever is passing along her prize to others.

“I’ve been sharing the gift cards with my family and friends. So, everyone has just been texting me saying, “thank you for my Dunkin’ coffee or thank you for my donut!” I feel very blessed and fortunate to be able to share the prize with so many hardworking teachers because every teacher deserves this,” said Lever.

Lever was nominated by Amy Cale, a parent of a former student.

“Nicole is an amazing teacher and person. She pours her heart and soul into her teaching and her students. She is a teacher who has an impact on her students’ lives for years after they leave her classroom, not only on an academic level but personal level as well.”

Lever has taught at the school for eight years.

She says she plans to use her new computer in her classroom teaching.

Dunkin’ kicks off ‘Raise a Cup to Teachers’ sweepstakes

Dunkin’ also awarded more than 400 weekly $50 Dunkin’ gift card prizes to nominated Maine teachers and their nominators.

And, Dunkin’ chose 20 Maine teachers to receive free Dunkin’ coffee for a year on World Teachers’ Day in October.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.