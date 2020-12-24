Advertisement

Hermon teacher wins big in Dunkin’ sweepstakes

Lever was one of two grand prize winners in Maine.
Nicole Lever in her first grade classroom at Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon. Lever was one...
Nicole Lever in her first grade classroom at Patricia A. Duran School in Hermon. Lever was one of two Maine teachers to win a grand prize package in the Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers sweepstakes.(Nicole Lever)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Christmas came early for one Hermon school teacher.

Nicole Lever, a first-grade teacher at Patricia A. Duran School, was chosen as the grand prize winner in the Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers sweepstakes.

Lever was one of two grand prize winners in Maine.

She received $5,000, a new computer, free Dunkin’ coffee for a year, and $10 Dunkin’ gift cards for her students.

Dunkin’ also gave the school $5,000.

Now, Lever is passing along her prize to others.

“I’ve been sharing the gift cards with my family and friends. So, everyone has just been texting me saying, “thank you for my Dunkin’ coffee or thank you for my donut!” I feel very blessed and fortunate to be able to share the prize with so many hardworking teachers because every teacher deserves this,” said Lever.

Lever was nominated by Amy Cale, a parent of a former student.

“Nicole is an amazing teacher and person. She pours her heart and soul into her teaching and her students. She is a teacher who has an impact on her students’ lives for years after they leave her classroom, not only on an academic level but personal level as well.”

Amy Cale

Lever has taught at the school for eight years.

She says she plans to use her new computer in her classroom teaching.

Dunkin’ kicks off ‘Raise a Cup to Teachers’ sweepstakes
Dunkin’ kicks off ‘Raise a Cup to Teachers’ sweepstakes

Dunkin’ also awarded more than 400 weekly $50 Dunkin’ gift card prizes to nominated Maine teachers and their nominators.

And, Dunkin’ chose 20 Maine teachers to receive free Dunkin’ coffee for a year on World Teachers’ Day in October.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
MaineHealth has published a holiday video that includes emotional interviews with doctors,...
Front-line health care workers give emotional plea to Mainers before Christmas
Authorities say he did not have a license to grow that many plants.
Illegally cultivated marijuana destroyed by authorities in Vassalboro, man summonsed
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

Latest News

Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day
Wet, Windy & Mild Christmas Day
A Christmas storm threatens power lines across the state with high winds.
Power companies prepare ahead of windy, wet Christmas storm
Card drive
Canaan teacher honors grandmother with Christmas card drive