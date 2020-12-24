Hermon Mountain Ski Area preparing for opening day amidst pandemic

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Heavy rain and strong winds are expected Christmas Day.

That could wreak havoc for some ski areas around the state.

Hermon Mountain Ski Area is expected to open Saturday, weather permitting.

However, things will look a little different due to the pandemic.

“I believe in God, and maybe he’s going to give us a break and something will happen,” said Bill Whitcomb of Hermon Mountain Ski Area.

Bill Whitcomb and the rest of the crew at Hermon Mountain Ski Area are staying hopeful this holiday.

The snowmaking process has begun despite a lack of snow and warmer temperatures.

“We got two trails completed, and the snow is in piles which is why we’re not open because with the weather they’re predicting, we need to leave it in a pile so that it won’t wash away, it’ll protect it,” explained Whitcomb.

Whitcomb understands that folks are eager to hit the trails, but he wants people to be aware that due to the pandemic, things will look different, especially indoors.

The lodge will be limited to 50 people at a time.

Guests are also asked to stay six feet apart at all times.

“What’ll be tough is we just have to make sure we don’t get too big idea crowd,” said Whitcomb. “Hence, that’s why we want some more snowmaking weather so we can get more trails open. The more trails you have, the easier it is for people to stay apart.”

If you are hitting the slopes, there are a few things you need to know: face masks are required in all areas of the mountain, and you must undergo a COVID-19 symptom check before purchasing a ticket.

“If you can, get your clothes on and your gear on, bring your skis out front, put them in the rack, come and get your ticket, and go right out,” Whitcomb said.

They’ll be running half day sessions, three hours on the weekends and four hours during the week.

The time between sessions will allow staff to properly clean and allow outgoing guests to leave and incoming guests to get ready for their session.

If you’re wondering about food, they will be serving it as grab and go.

“There’s a lot of people who take this very serious, and the most comfortable place for them to eat is going to be in their car, so maybe that’ll work out and maybe it won’t” said Whitcomb. “Some may get angry, I don’t know. I know we’re going to try and follow the rules.”

“I kind of think to myself in this COVID-19 year, it’s going to be a year you get angry with people and then you forgive and you go on.”

Whitcomb asks that folks come organized and prepared.

Most importantly, be patient with staff and other guests.

***Per Hermon Mountain Ski Area***

***Expected opening date for 2020/21 season is 12/26/2020**

Know Before You Go!

Face Masks are required in all areas of New Hermon Mountain, buffs and gaiters are acceptable.

The Lodge opens 15 minutes prior to the ticket start time

The lodge will be locked 15 minutes after the end of a ticket session for cleaning, no customers will be allowed in the lodge at this time

Skiers/Snowboarder are required to do a COVID-19 symptom check when purchasing a ticket. If you are experiencing symptoms please stay home. (This is very important to the health of all customers and staff)

Skiers/Snowboarders should arrive dressed for skiing, if you have your own boots please put them on in the car. The lodge will be limited to 50 people at a time and people are asked to spend no more than 15 mins at a time in the lodge and to maintain a 6ft distance at all times.

Due to the limit of indoor capacity and the limited area outside only one non skier can accompany children into the lodge to assist them in getting ready. Once the child is skiing the non-skiing adult should stay in the car or limit the amount of time on the porch and practice physical distancing at all times.

No personal items will be allowed to stay on or under the tables, everything should be placed in an available cubie or in the car.

Arrival:

Please prepare and dress for Skiing/Snowboarding as much as possible in the car.

Without Ski/Snowboard equipment:

Enter the lodge through the double doors on parking lot side

With Equipment:

Take equipment around front of lodge and place on a rack enter the lodge through the 2nd front door.

1. Proceed to ticket counter and purchase tickets, rentals and lessons.

2. Proceed to Lift

a. Exit through doors by the ticket counter, or

3. Proceed to rental shop

a. Enter through double doors inside the lodge

b. Exit with equipment outside

c. Place skis/ snowboard on rack

d. Reenter lodge through second front door

e. Put on boots, helmet etc.

f. Exit lodge through first front door

Departure:

When the Session is over place Skis/Snowboard on racks in front of the lodge

1. Enter the lodge through the 2nd front door.

2. Remove boots, go outside and collect skis/snowboard with boots go to the parking lot or if equipment was rented return them to the rental shop entering through the outside door. (the opposite of picking up the equipment)

a. Place ski/snowboard and boots on the counter and exit back into the lodge.

b. Exit the lodge through the “exit” door (parking lot side of lodge).

WE CAN NOT HAVE A LOST AND FOUND THIS YEAR PLEASE DOUBLE CHECK THAT YOU HAVE ALL OF YOUR STUFF!!

