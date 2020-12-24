Health Equity Alliance putting Winter Care Bags together for those in need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -While temperatures continue to drop and the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, it’s important to remember friends and neighbors who remain unhoused and without resources.

To help out, Health Equity Alliance will be collecting winter gear to put together Winter Care Bags through January 12th. They’re looking for donations- items such as backpacks, winter hats and gloves, hand sanitizer, and other small items that keep folks safe in the cold. The Winter Care Bags will be distributed first thing in the morning on January 13th.

“During this time I feel there’s just a crucial part for us to be able to give to individuals so they know their not forgotten,”said Abby Smith, Community Outreach Specialist at Health Equity Alliance. “And they’re just small items that go a big, long way.”

Items may be dropped off at HEAL’s office at 304 Hancock Street.

For a list of HEAL locations to drop off or receive supplies visit mainehealthequity.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.