Gov. Mills clears Santa to deliver toys in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has cleared Santa Claus to deliver toys to children across Maine.

Mills issued a proclamation Wednesday exempting Saint Nicholas from the state’s travel restrictions. The proclamation cites the fact that Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed that Santa has been vaccinated and is immune to COVID-19.

The proclamation says that, even though Santa has been vaccinated, children still need to maintain proper distancing and that the best way to do that is to remain snug in their beds all night into Christmas morning.

Mills encouraged families to still leave snacks for Santa and his reindeer, but to make sure to wash their hands before preparing the food.

