Frank’s Bake Shop decorates thousands of cookies ahead of Christmas

Snowman cookies at Frank's Bake Shop in Bangor.
Snowman cookies at Frank's Bake Shop in Bangor.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Frank’s Bake Shop in Bangor was busy today getting holiday treats in the hands of their customers.

Customers were lined up this morning to pick up their cookies and desserts ahead of Christmas.

Owner Brett Soucy says they made thousands of cookies leading up to today.

He says this season has been a lot of work but also a lot of fun.

“Our Super Bowl is Christmas eve and Thanksgiving eve. It’s really kind of hard to know what to expect this year, but people have been incredibly generous I think with giving to friends and family, it’s been hard to keep all the orders going but somehow we’re making it work,” said Soucy.

Frank’s is celebrating 75 years of business this year.

Soucy says it’s great to see the people who have been coming to Frank’s for generations as their Christmas tradition.

