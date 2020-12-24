Advertisement

Feds approve expanded substance use disorder help in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say the federal government has approved a plan to expand substance use disorder treatment options in the state. The expansion applies to members of MaineCare, which provides assistance to people with limited resources. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the federal government has signed off on its request to expand treatment options for MaineCare members and improve access to substance use disorder treatments.

