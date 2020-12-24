Advertisement

Cumberland Farms offers free Christmas Day coffee

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Coffee lovers can get their Christmas day cup for free at any Cumberland Farms.

The convenience store is giving away any size coffee or tea totally free between 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day.

That goes for both hot and iced.

No other purchase is necessary.

There’s a number of locations in the Waterville and Skowhegan area including, Fairfield, Winslow and Norridgewock.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
MaineHealth has published a holiday video that includes emotional interviews with doctors,...
Front-line health care workers give emotional plea to Mainers before Christmas
Authorities say he did not have a license to grow that many plants.
Illegally cultivated marijuana destroyed by authorities in Vassalboro, man summonsed
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

Latest News

The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
740 recorded new COVID-19 cases in Maine, 6 new deaths
Gov. Mills clears Santa to deliver toys in Maine
Pills
Feds approve expanded substance use disorder help in Maine
Pills
Feds approve expanded substance use disorder help in Maine