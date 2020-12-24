Cumberland Farms offers free Christmas Day coffee
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Coffee lovers can get their Christmas day cup for free at any Cumberland Farms.
The convenience store is giving away any size coffee or tea totally free between 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day.
That goes for both hot and iced.
No other purchase is necessary.
There’s a number of locations in the Waterville and Skowhegan area including, Fairfield, Winslow and Norridgewock.
