Cumberland Farms offers free Christmas Day coffee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Coffee lovers can get their Christmas day cup for free at any Cumberland Farms.

The convenience store is giving away any size coffee or tea totally free between 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day.

That goes for both hot and iced.

No other purchase is necessary.

There’s a number of locations in the Waterville and Skowhegan area including, Fairfield, Winslow and Norridgewock.

