Cloudy, Breezy & Mild This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today as a cold front approaches from the west. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and possibly a few widely scattered showers and patchy drizzle but not expecting much in the way of precipitation. Between the departing high and the approaching cold front, the pressure gradient will begin to tighten across the area resulting in an increasing southerly wind with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible this afternoon and evening. The southerly wind will usher milder air back into the region today with afternoon highs climbing into the 40s to near 50°, well above average for this time of year. Rain will move into the area tonight especially after midnight with the steadiest rain falling over southern and western parts of the state. The wind will continue to increase during the night too with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible after midnight.

The steadiest, heaviest rain and the strongest winds with this storm system will move through during the day Friday. Strong low pressure passing to our west will push a cold front into western New England during the afternoon then through Maine Friday night and early Saturday. Ahead of the cold front, a strong southerly wind will transport lots of moisture into the state resulting in moderate to heavy rain throughout the day with rainfall totals between 1″-3 by late Friday night. The steadiest and heaviest rain wil fall form late morning through the late evening hours for most spots before tapering off from west to east after midnight as the cold front moves through the state. The southerly wind will also usher very mild air into the region with high temperatures expected to top off in the low to mid-50s statewide. Record high temperatures are very possible. Here’s a look at the current high temperature records for Christmas Day:

Caribou: 48° set in 2014

Houlton: 53° set in 2014

Millinocket: 53° set in 2015

Bangor: 54° set in 2015

These mild temperatures will result in a lot of melting as well so the combination of melting and the heavy rainfall could result in some minor flooding issues with smaller rivers and stream, poor drainage areas, etc. Of course the other concern is the gusty, southerly wind expected. The south wind will average 15-30 MPH throughout the day with gusts up to 40-50 possible inland and 50-60 MPH for areas closer to the coast and even up to 65 MPH possible along the immediate coast and outer island. These gusts will give us a good chance for some power outages Christmas Day as well. Quieter weather is expected on the backside of the cold front Saturday. We may see a few rain and snow showers Saturday morning otherwise expect a drier day with mostly cloudy skies. It will be colder with highs in the 30s to around 40°. High pressure will build into the area Sunday giving us a sunny day with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Patchy drizzle possible. Slight chance of a shower. Highs between 40°-50°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible during the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing late, steadiest over western areas. Lows between 41°-50°. South/southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible after midnight.

Christmas Day: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy and mild. Highs between 50°-58°. South wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible inland and 50-65 MPH possible closer to the coast.

Saturday: Morning rain/snow showers possible mainly over eastern areas then mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

