CDC: How to celebrate New Year’s safely

Start by staying at home
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Many Americans probably want to get out and celebrate the end of 2020, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to stay home on New Year’s Eve.

The CDC published its guidelines this week on how to ring in the new year during the pandemic.

It says the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or online with friends and family.

However, if you are hosting a gathering, the CDC suggests staying outside, limiting the number of guests, having extra masks on hand and keeping music low to avoid shouting.

If those don’t work for you, the agency also recommends watching a virtual concert or performance, planning a virtual countdown to midnight or enjoying a virtual meal with loved ones.

