Canaan teacher honors grandmother with Christmas card drive

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - After an area teacher lost her grandmother recently - she decided she needed to do something good for people in the area who might be estranged from loved ones this holiday season.

Jessica Fitzgerald’s grandmother passed away at the end of November.

She spent her final days in a rehab facility in Oregon without any family or loved ones being able to visit.

Fitzgerald, a third grade teacher at Canaan Elementary School, thought it was important to try to make the best of this difficult situation.

She came up with the idea of having her students make Christmas cards to deliver to residents of area nursing homes...

“It was really cool,” said Fitzgerald. “I just shared with my coworker who teaches third grade also and she jumped right on board. Through more conversation, that I wasn’t part of they decided to send it out to the entire staff which was great. I think we ended up with five or six classes and we had almost 300 Christmas cards that we delivered.”

The kids drew pictures and send some inspirations notes.

Jessica says it was such a success that she wants to make it an annual tradition.

