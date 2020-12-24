Brewer motel demolished after September fire

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer Motel was demolished Thursday.

A fire destroyed several of the rooms in early September.

The owner Heui Lin says the state fire marshal’s office never determined what caused the fire.

They were originally going to rebuild but Lin says that may not be in the cards anymore.

”We have all different options to consider. The building is older, 1954. So we would need upgrades if we want to rebuild. So, we decided to demolish it and if we want to rebuild next year we have to start from scratch. But who know, maybe someone wants to build a business or buy the property,” said Lin.

The property has not been put up for sale just yet but Lin says they have had a few offers

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.