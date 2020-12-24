BOLO issued for Santa Claus and his reindeer in Penobscot County
Dispatchers will put one out every ten minutes starting at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You and your kiddos are not the only ones tracking Santa this Christmas Eve.
The folks from Penobscot Regional Communications Center are too.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., they’ll put out a “Be on (the) Lookout” for the man in the red suit and his reindeer.
Dispatchers will put one out every ten minutes.
They say this is one of the best nights to work and this year especially, they’re happy to spread some Christmas cheer.
“With the events of 2020 and the stress, it’s good to bring some joy to the public and to our first responders,” said Chris Lavoie from Penobscot County Regional Communications Center.
The first Santa BOLO will go out at 1730 or 5:30 p.m.
