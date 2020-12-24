Bangor restaurant delivers dinners to help families this Christmas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor restaurant is helping to feed those in need in our community.

The folks at Blaze are providing Christmas dinner for more than a hundred families.

Thursday, they’ll be delivering meat, potatoes, carrots, and pies they purchased from Frank’s Bake Shop in Bangor.

Management says they started with giving to 20 families, but when owners saw the response, they decided to help even more families.

“It’s been a really tough year for everybody and they’ve always been great with helping the community it honestly feels amazing to hear people’s voices and how grateful they are to be able to have a nice meal with their families.”

The Christmas dinners are being delivered to Bangor and beyond.

Management says they’re also giving food to some of the area’s homeless shelters.

