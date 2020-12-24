Advertisement

Bangor restaurant delivers dinners to help families this Christmas

Thursday, they’ll be delivering meat, potatoes, carrots, and pies they purchased from Frank’s Bake Shop in Bangor.
Blaze restaurant in Bangor helping those in need of a meal
Blaze restaurant in Bangor helping those in need of a meal
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor restaurant is helping to feed those in need in our community.

The folks at Blaze are providing Christmas dinner for more than a hundred families.

Thursday, they’ll be delivering meat, potatoes, carrots, and pies they purchased from Frank’s Bake Shop in Bangor.

Management says they started with giving to 20 families, but when owners saw the response, they decided to help even more families.

“It’s been a really tough year for everybody and they’ve always been great with helping the community it honestly feels amazing to hear people’s voices and how grateful they are to be able to have a nice meal with their families.”

The Christmas dinners are being delivered to Bangor and beyond.

Management says they’re also giving food to some of the area’s homeless shelters.

GIVING BACK: The folks over at Blaze Bangor, ME Craft Beer & Wood Fired Flavors are delivering more than 100 Christmas...

Posted by Morgan Sturdivant WABI on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
Latest statistics from the Maine CDC for Tuesday, December 22nd
10 more Mainers died with coronavirus according to Maine CDC, 461 new cases
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
The crash in Fairfield is under investigation.
Two taken to hospital after head on crash in Fairfield

Latest News

Northern Light Health official reminds public to stay patient on knowing when they’ll be...
Northern Light Health official encourages patience while waiting for vaccine’s effect in Maine
Northern Light Health official reminds public to stay patient on knowing when they’ll be...
Northern Light Health officials talks changes to visitation policy
Members of Maine’s Congressional delegation responded in opposition to the petition calling for...
Petition about fishing regulations in Mass draws response from Maine
A Levant business is giving away free Christmas trees to families that need one.
Levant business gives away free Christmas trees to anyone in need