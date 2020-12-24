Advertisement

ACLU of Maine urges officials to prioritize prisons, jails, detention facilities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Jails and prisons have been the site of coronavirus outbreaks in the state.
covid19 vaccine
covid19 vaccine(Maine Medical Center)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The ACLU of Maine is urging Maine DHHS and CDC to prioritize prisons, jails and detention facilities in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Jails and prisons have been the site of coronavirus outbreaks in the state.

One, at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, sickened dozens of inmates.

Yesterday it was announced that a prisoner at Mountain View Correctional facility in Charleston had died from the virus.

Maine is in the midst of rolling out coronavirus vaccines to front-line health workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

The sate has not yet determined which phase of the plan to include incarcerated people.

”It is safer to vaccinate everyone, both guards and incarcerated people because people who work in carceral facilities should not have to fear death and serious injury when they go to work. So, this is not just about incarcerated people, although it is that these are members of our society regardless of what they have done, but it’s also protecting wider communities,” said Meagan Sway with the ACLU of Maine.

The state has vaccinated more than 13,000 people so far.

But Dr. Shah says supply constraints make it difficult to plan too far into the future.

Dr. Shah says it’s impossible to know when coronavirus vaccines could reach inmates in the state’s prisons and jails because of the limited supply of the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 23
Maine posts record 753 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Caswell thought she was being safe
Bangor woman speaks out after Thanksgiving gathering results in death
MaineHealth has published a holiday video that includes emotional interviews with doctors,...
Front-line health care workers give emotional plea to Mainers before Christmas
Authorities say he did not have a license to grow that many plants.
Illegally cultivated marijuana destroyed by authorities in Vassalboro, man summonsed
Hamm is at the Penobscot County Jail.
Lagrange man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
Maine CDC clears Santa to travel to the state, urges Mainers not to gather
The CDC says the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or online with...
CDC: How to celebrate New Year’s safely
The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April