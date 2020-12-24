740 recorded new COVID-19 cases in Maine, 6 new deaths

The latest recorded daily coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, the number of newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state tops 700.

The Maine CDC is reporting 740 new cases.

Just for clarification, those numbers are logged by the Maine CDC on the day on which the case was assigned out for investigation.

Another six Mainers died with COVID-19.

Three were residents of Somerset County, and one each from Penobscot, Androscoggin and Aroostook Counties.

Total deaths now stand at 317.

Overall, the total number of cases is 21,226.

Of those, 18, 258 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

According to the Maine CDC - recovery numbers are not up-to-date.

As a result, we’re no longer able to accurately report active cases either.

Instead, we’re providing you with new case counts for each county.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC. (WABI TV)

Both Cumberland and York Counties topping the 200 count for newly recorded cases. York County has 212, Cumberland County with 203.

74 new cases recorded in Penobscot County, 62 in Kennebec County, 15 in Somerset, 13 in Hancock, and 9 in Waldo County.

Piscataquis County reporting just two new cases, according to the Maine CDC.

