Woman taken to hospital after I-95 crash in Etna

It happened after 5 on Tuesday night.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ETNA, Maine (WABI) -One woman was taken to a hospital after a crash on I-95 in Etna.

Police say a sedan hit the back of a tractor-trailer and then was idle in the road.

They say a van then collided with the sedan, forcing it into the median.

We’re told the driver of the sedan sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

