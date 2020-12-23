Woman taken to hospital after I-95 crash in Etna
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ETNA, Maine (WABI) -One woman was taken to a hospital after a crash on I-95 in Etna.
It involved three vehicles and happened after 5 on Tuesday night.
Police say a sedan hit the back of a tractor-trailer and then was idle in the road.
They say a van then collided with the sedan, forcing it into the median.
We’re told the driver of the sedan sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
